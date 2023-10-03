Japan Post to Release Set of Shohei Ohtani Stamps, Postcards

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A set of postage stamps and postcards to commemorate Shohei Ohtani becoming the first Japanese player to win a major league home run title

Japan Post Co. will release a set of postage stamps and postcards to commemorate Shohei Ohtani becoming the first Japanese player to win a major league home run title, the company said Monday.

Only those who order the exclusive set will receive the stamps and postcards. Orders will be accepted from Friday to Jan. 5, 2024, at post offices nationwide, or until Jan. 10, 2024, on the company’s website.

The set includes five ¥84-stamps featuring photos of the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star and 44 postcards, each featuring a home run he hit during the 2023 season.

One person can order up to three sets, each of which costs ¥7,260.