- BASEBALL
Japan Post to Release Set of Shohei Ohtani Stamps, Postcards
13:03 JST, October 3, 2023
Japan Post Co. will release a set of postage stamps and postcards to commemorate Shohei Ohtani becoming the first Japanese player to win a major league home run title, the company said Monday.
Only those who order the exclusive set will receive the stamps and postcards. Orders will be accepted from Friday to Jan. 5, 2024, at post offices nationwide, or until Jan. 10, 2024, on the company’s website.
The set includes five ¥84-stamps featuring photos of the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star and 44 postcards, each featuring a home run he hit during the 2023 season.
One person can order up to three sets, each of which costs ¥7,260.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
Takakeisho Captures 4th Emperor’s Cup at Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
-
2023 Asian Games: Japan Falls to China in Women’s Team Table Tennis Final
-
Tsunoda Wins Women’s 48-Kilogram Judo Gold at Asian Games, Defeats Kazakhstan Opponent for Japan’s 1st Title at Event
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions