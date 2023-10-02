Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Wins Home Run Title

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Angel Stadium.

Anaheim, California (Jiji Press)—Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first-ever Japanese major leaguer to win a home run title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani won the title with 44 home runs, the most in the American League.

The achievement came after Ohtani notched up his 150th home run in MLB and 200th in his professional career, including in Japan, in June. The following month, he blasted home runs in three consecutive games and hit home runs in three straight at-bats.

He hit his 44th homer of the season on Aug. 23 before missing the season’s last 25 games due to ligament surgery in his right elbow.