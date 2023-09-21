- BASEBALL
Kansai Teams Top Japan’s Baseball Leagues as Three-Peating Orix Buffaloes Join Hanshin Tigers as Pennant Winners
15:49 JST, September 21, 2023
The Orix Buffaloes clinched the Pacific League pennant for the third year in a row after defeating the second-place Chiba Lotte Marines 6-2 on Wednesday night at Kyocera Dome in Osaka.
With the Hanshin Tigers clinching the Central League last week, this marks the first time in 59 years that both leagues in Nippon Professional Baseball have been won by teams from the Kansai region. In 1964 the Tigers and the Nankai Hawks (currently the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks) topped their leagues.
For Orix, this was its fifth pennant dating back to the time it was called the BlueWave. For the franchise overall, going back to its predecessor the Hankyu Braves, this was its 15th league title.
The last time a team three-peated in the Pacific League was during the Seibu Lions’ run of five straight pennants from the 1990 through 1994 seasons.The Yomiuri Shimbun
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
-
Rugby World Cup: Japan Rugby Team to Don Jerseys Made from Recycled Fans’ Uniforms
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move