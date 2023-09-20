- BASEBALL
Buffaloes Win Pacific League Title for Three Years in a Row
21:01 JST, September 20, 2023
The Orix Buffaloes have clinched the Pacific League title for the third consecutive year, beating the Chiba Lotte Marines 6-2 at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Wednesday.
The team defended the title at its home stadium by coming from behind the second-place Marines with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the Central League, the Hanshin Tigers, also based in the Kansai region, have already secured the championship this season.
