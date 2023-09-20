Buffaloes Win Pacific League Title for Three Years in a Row

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of the Orix Buffaloes celebrate after their victory over the Chiba Lotte Marines on Wednesday.

The Orix Buffaloes have clinched the Pacific League title for the third consecutive year, beating the Chiba Lotte Marines 6-2 at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Wednesday.

The team defended the title at its home stadium by coming from behind the second-place Marines with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the Central League, the Hanshin Tigers, also based in the Kansai region, have already secured the championship this season.