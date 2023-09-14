12
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People gather around the Dotonbori River in Osaka City, in anticipation of the Hanshin Tigers winning the league championship.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:01 JST, September 14, 2023

The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Yomiuri Giants 4-3 on Thursday to win the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.

