- BASEBALL
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
21:01 JST, September 14, 2023
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Yomiuri Giants 4-3 on Thursday to win the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 Years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
-
Japanese High School Baseball Teams Opt for Longer Locks
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Rugby World Cup: Japan Rugby Team to Don Jerseys Made from Recycled Fans’ Uniforms
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level