Shohei Ohtani Has Right Elbow Ligament Damage and Will Not Pitch for the Remainder of the Season

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Angels managers Phil Nevin, center, talks with starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani before taking him out of the game due to arm fatigue during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

The Japan News

14:54 JST, August 24, 2023

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star, has right elbow ligament damage and will not pitch for the remainder of the season.

