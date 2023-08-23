Home>SPORTS>BASEBALL
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Keio player celebrates in the first inning after hitting a solo home run against Sendai Ikuei during the National High School Baseball Championship on Wednesday at Koshien Stadium.

16:53 JST, August 23, 2023

Keio won its first National High School Baseball Championship since 1916 by defeating defending champion Sendai Ikuei 8-2 on Wednesday.

The 105th tournament, held at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, saw Keio Senior High School of Kanagawa Prefecture outlast Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School, denying the Miyagi Prefecture team of becoming just the seventh school to repeat as champion.

