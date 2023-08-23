- BASEBALL
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
16:53 JST, August 23, 2023
Keio won its first National High School Baseball Championship since 1916 by defeating defending champion Sendai Ikuei 8-2 on Wednesday.
The 105th tournament, held at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, saw Keio Senior High School of Kanagawa Prefecture outlast Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School, denying the Miyagi Prefecture team of becoming just the seventh school to repeat as champion.
