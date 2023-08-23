Yusei Kikuchi, Three Runs and Seven Hits in 4 2/3 Innings; Blue Jays Past Orioles 6-3

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann’s first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The loss ended the Orioles’ three-game winning streak and cut their lead in the AL East over second-place Tampa Bay to two games.

With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th, Belt hit a liner into the right-field seats for his 14th homer, the third in two games. The Blue Jays have won five of seven and hit seven home runs in their last two games.

Toronto added a run in the 10th on a wild pitch by Baumann (9-1), the first reliever in Orioles history to win his first nine decisions.

Tim Mayza (3-1) worked a perfect ninth and Jordan Romano got three outs for his 31st save in 34 tries.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the first time in seven starts since July 6 that the left-hander allowed more than two earned runs.

The Orioles trailed 3-1 in the fifth before chasing Kikuchi and pulling even against reliever Yimi Garcia. Jorge Mateo scored after Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen threw wildly to second base on a double steal, and Garcia yielded a two-out RBI double to rookie Jordan Westburg.

Earlier, after Austin Hays doubled in a first-inning run for Baltimore, Toronto went ahead in the second when rookie starter Grayson Rodriquez issued a leadoff walk and Varsho homered on an 0-2 pitch. Kevin Kiermaier added an RBI double in the fourth.