Kodai Senga, the First Rookie in the Major Leagues This Season to Win 10 Games: Mets Beat Cardinals 13-2

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga laughs after falling while covering first base on a ground ball by St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in St. Louis. Goldschmidt reached base on a throwing error by Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the play.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Francisco Lindor had four hits and stole home, Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and the New York Mets won their fourth straight game, routing the St. Louis Cardinals 13-2 Saturday night.

DJ Stewart and Pete Alonso also homered. Kodai Senga (10-6) allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out seven batters in seven innings to become the first rookie in the major leagues this season to win 10 games.

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado hit his 26th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, and Miles Mikolas (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked two batters in 4 2/3 innings as the Cardinals (54-70) dropped their fourth straight game.

Vogelbach launched his 10th home run of the season — and fourth career grand slam — into the stands in right field in the fifth inning, ending Mikolas’ night.

Stewart lined his fifth home run of the season into the right-center field bullpen in the fourth inning to push the Mets’ lead to 3-0. It was his fourth home run in his last four games.

Lindor and McNeil hit back-to-back doubles to right field in the second inning to put New York ahead 2-0.

Lindor stole home as part of a double steal in the top of the first inning after Mikolas struck out Pete Alonso. Andrew Knizner’s throw to try and catch Jeff McNeil stealing second sailed just past the outstretched glove of Tommy Edman.

It was Lindor’s first career theft of home and the Mets’ first since Kevin Pillar did it on April 6, 2021, at Philadelphia as part of a double steal.