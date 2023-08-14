- BASEBALL
Kodai Senga Whiffed Seven in Six Innings; Mets Beat Braves 7-6
11:50 JST, August 14, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Ortega had two hits during a six-run fifth inning Sunday night, leading the New York Mets to a 7-6 win over the majors-best Atlanta Braves and preventing New York from falling into last place in the NL East.
The Mets, who were outscored 34-3 in the first three games of the series, moved a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals. New York hasn’t been in the cellar this late in the season since 2005.
Ortega singled leading off the fifth and hit a two-run single to complete a rally that included four singles and three walks — two with the bases loaded — and a run-scoring catcher’s interference call on the Braves’ Sean Murphy.
Ortega finished with three hits, one shy of his career high. Jeff McNeil had three singles, including a run-scoring hit in the third.
Kodai Senga (9-6) allowed three runs — all in the first via Marcell Ozuna’s bases-clearing double — and whiffed seven in six innings.
Murphy led off the seventh with a homer and Matt Olson pulled the Braves within a run with his major league-leading 43rd homer, a two-run shot, in the eighth. Atlanta leads the majors with 227 homers.
Drew Smith got the final out of the eighth and Adam Ottavino notched his seventh save with a perfect ninth.
Yonny Chirinos (5-5) gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING