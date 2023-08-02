Shohei Ohtani on a Single Off Arcia’s Glove at Shortstop in the Sixth; Braves Beat Angels 5-1

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II ended a homer drought with two blasts, including a go-ahead shot in the fifth, Spencer Strider added to his majors-leading total with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Strider (12-3) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in his first victory since July 8. He has nine or more strikeouts in 17 of 22 starts, giving him 208 for the season. Entering Tuesday, Toronto’s Kevin Gausman was second in the majors with 162 strikeouts.

Patrick Sandoval (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings for Los Angeles.

Harris hit his first homer since July 3 by lining an 0-2 pitch from Sandoval 445 feet to right field with one out in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.

Orlando Arcia added a two-run shot off Jacob Webb in the seventh. Harris followed with his 11th homer, giving the NL East-leading Braves a 5-1 lead.

Los Angeles center fielder Mickey Moniak had two hits, including a leadoff single up the middle in the fifth. Moniak eventually scored on Zach Neto’s fielder’s choice grounder for the Angels’ only run off Strider.

Shohei Ohtani struck out in his first two at-bats against Strider before reaching on a single off Arcia’s glove at shortstop in the sixth. With two outs, Ohtani stole second but was stranded there as Hunter Renfroe struck out to end the inning.

The Angels began the day three games behind the final AL wild card and 4 1/2 games behind AL West leader Texas.

Each team made moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Angels acquired right-hander Dominic Leone from the New York Mets for minor league shortstop Jeremiah Jackson. Leone, 31, was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets.

Atlanta added veteran left-handed reliever Brad Hand in a trade which sent Double-A Mississippi right-hander Alec Barger to the Colorado Rockies.