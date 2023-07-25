Kenta Maeda Struck Out Eight; Twins Earn 2nd Straight Walk-Off Win, Beat Mariners

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field.

Carlos Correa singled in Donovan Solano from third in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

It was the second consecutive walk-off win for the Twins. Minnesota rallied from a 3-0, ninth-inning deficit to defeat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 12 innings on Sunday.

Correa looped an 0-2 fastball from Mariners reliever Paul Sewald (3-1) into right to drive in Solano, who began the inning as the automatic runner and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vazquez.

Max Kepler went 3-for-4, including a game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, while Trevor Larnach had an RBI triple for Minnesota. Jorge Lopez (4-2) picked up the win with a hitless 10th inning.

Kolten Wong hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. Tom Murphy homered and doubled, and J.P. Crawford also had two hits for Seattle, which lost its second straight one-run game.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Murphy led off with his seventh home run of the season.

Minnesota answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. Kepler led off with a single — the Twins’ first hit of the game off Seattle starter Luis Castillo — and scored two outs later on Larnach’s triple. Vazquez then sliced a single down the right field line to drive in Larnach.

The Mariners took back the lead in the ninth thanks to Wong’s two-run blast, which came off Twins reliever Griffin Jax.

But Minnesota rallied to force extra innings in the bottom half of the frame against reliever Andres Munoz, getting back-to-back doubles by Alex Kirilloff and Kepler to draw even at 3-3.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda allowed one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight. Castillo gave up two runs on four hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two.