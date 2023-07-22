- BASEBALL
Mike Trout has Stitches Removed from Surgery on Broken Hand, but still not Close to Return
15:10 JST, July 22, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is making progress in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand, but the three-time AL MVP still isn’t close to a return.
Trout had the stitches removed this week following surgery to repair his broken hamate bone, the slugger said Friday. His hand is still bruised and scabbed, and it must heal fully before he can resume swinging a bat.
Trout has been out since July 3, when he hurt his hand on a swing. He is doing mobility work and throwing, but gripping a bat is more difficult.
The Angels projected Trout would be out for six to eight weeks immediately after his injury, and the forecast hasn’t changed significantly, manager Phil Nevin said.
Trout, who was elected by fans to start in the All-Star Game for the 10th consecutive season, is batting .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .862 OPS this season. He has missed large portions of the past three seasons with injuries, including all three All-Star Games since 2019.
Despite Trout’s absence, the Angels (49-48) have won four of five heading into their home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that began Friday night. Los Angeles is attempting to get back in the thick of the AL playoff race after losing ground with a 1-10 swoon around the All-Star break.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Giants’ Adam Walker Finds Success in Japan After Hitting Career Crossroads
-
Statue of Former Head Coach of Japanese National Soccer Team Ivica Osim Unveiled in Chiba City
-
Para-athletes Hone Skills in Mixed-ability Competitions Following Tokyo Games
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 32nd Homer of Season; Dodgers Rout Angels 10-5
-
Ohtani Hits the Longest Home Run of His MLB Career to Reach 30 This Season
JN ACCESS RANKING