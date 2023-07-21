Ohtani All-Star Helmet Sold for 98,010 Dollars on Auction Site

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

American League’s Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, trots to first base after being walked in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, July 11, 2023.

NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — The helmet that two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels used in the U.S. Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11 was sold for $98,010, or about ¥13.7 million, on the MLB official auction site.

The auction was closed on Wednesday.

In the All-Star Game held in Seattle, Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter for the American League but did not pitch. He had no hits and one walk.

Ohtani was named an All-Star as both a DH and a pitcher for a third straight season.