Ohtani All-Star Helmet Sold for 98,010 Dollars on Auction Site
13:31 JST, July 21, 2023
NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — The helmet that two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels used in the U.S. Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11 was sold for $98,010, or about ¥13.7 million, on the MLB official auction site.
The auction was closed on Wednesday.
In the All-Star Game held in Seattle, Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter for the American League but did not pitch. He had no hits and one walk.
Ohtani was named an All-Star as both a DH and a pitcher for a third straight season.
