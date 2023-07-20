Yu Darvish Pitches 6 Innings for Win as Padres Blank Jays 2-0

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) — Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Wednesday night.

Juan Soto walked three times as the Padres won their second straight after losing the previous three. San Diego won a road series for the first time since taking two of three at Colorado June 9-11.

The shutout was San Diego’s ninth. Toronto was blanked for the fifth time.

Darvish (7-6) pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Steven Wilson worked the seventh, Nick Martinez pitched around a pair of singles in the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

Machado came in with an NL-best 19 RBI in 13 games in July and added to that total with a two-out single off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos in the fifth.

Trent Grisham got the rally started with a one-out walk and Ha-Seong Kim was hit by a pitch. Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out before a double steal put runners at second and third. Toronto intentionally walked Soto to load the bases for Machado, who broke a scoreless tie with a base hit to center.

Berríos (8-7) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out nine. The right-hander is winless in four starts.

Toronto lost for just the fifth time in Berríos’ past 27 home starts, dating to 2021.

The Blue Jays, who lost 9-1 in Tuesday’s series opener, went without an extra-base hit for the second straight game, disappointing a season-high crowd of 42,948.