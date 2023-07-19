- BASEBALL
Seiya Suzuki Has Homer, 4 Hits as Cubs Pour It on Late to Rout Nationals 17-3
12:27 JST, July 19, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and the Chicago Cubs poured it on late to beat the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Tuesday night.
Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth.
Miguel Amaya and Michael Tauchman each drove in three runs for the Cubs, who finished with 20 hits.
Amaya had a two-run single to cap Chicago’s seventh-inning outburst against relievers Amos Willingham (0-2) and Jose Ferrer.
The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate in the eighth. Nico Hoerner had two RBI singles in the frame.
Michael Fulmer (1-5), the first Chicago reliever, got four outs — three via strikeout.
Washington took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings against Jameson Taillon, who settled in after that, working 5 2/3 innings. Manager David Ross pulled Taillon after the big right-hander tumbled trying to field Dominic Smith’s infield single. Fulmer replaced Taillon, who had thrown 92 pitches and didn’t appear to be injured.
Lane Thomas broke a 16-game drought with his team-leading 15th homer, and Corey Dickerson had two RBIs for last-place Washington. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin returned from the paternity list and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Giants’ Adam Walker Finds Success in Japan After Hitting Career Crossroads
-
Statue of Former Head Coach of Japanese National Soccer Team Ivica Osim Unveiled in Chiba City
-
Para-athletes Hone Skills in Mixed-ability Competitions Following Tokyo Games
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 32nd Homer of Season; Dodgers Rout Angels 10-5
-
Ohtani Hits the Longest Home Run of His MLB Career to Reach 30 This Season
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.