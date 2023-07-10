- BASEBALL
New York Mets Kodai Senga Selected as All-Star Replacement
12:53 JST, July 10, 2023
NEW YORK — New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga was added to the National League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game as a replacement player, Major League Baseball announced on Saturday.
Senga, 30, becomes the eighth Japanese player in history to make an All-Star roster in his first season in the majors, and the first since the New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka did it in 2014.
Senga replaces the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman for the game to be played Tuesday in Seattle.
Senga, who joined the Mets this season from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, has a record of 7-5 in 16 games with a 3.31 earned run average.
