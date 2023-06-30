- BASEBALL
Shohei Ohtani Clubs Team-Record 14th Home Run of Month
13:33 JST, June 30, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani rewrote his own franchise record for home runs in a month when he belted his 14th homer of June in the host Los Angeles Angels’ 9-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Ohtani, batting third as the designated hitter, cracked a two-run homer in the ninth inning to surpass the team record of 13 for a month that he hit in June 2021 and shared with several others. He finished that season with 46.
Ohtani followed a two-out single by Mike Trout by belting a slider off Kendall Graveman into the left-center field seats for his major league-leading 29th home run of the season. He also walked twice in five trips to the plate.
