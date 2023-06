Shohei Ohtani Helps Angels in 2-1 Walk-Off Win Over White Sox

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night.

Trout slid home head-first on the bad throw by Aaron Bummer, helping the Angels get a critical seven-game homestand off to a successful start.

Carlos Estéves (2-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win.

Luis Robert Jr. homered for the third straight game for the White Sox. Reynaldo López (2-5) took the loss after walking Trout to start the ninth.

Bummer then came in to face Ohtani, who drew his own walk. The two Angels superstars successfully executed a double steal, leading to Trout’s heroics.

Ohtani bolstered his push for American League player of the month by tying it up at 1 with a massive 446 foot blast into right field, his 11th homer in the past 19 games. He has 21 RBIs in that stretch, including four straight games driving in a run.

Robert’s solo shot to left field in the first inning was his 22nd of the season, continuing a hot streak for the 25-year-old that included being named AL player of the week on Monday after hitting .400 (6 for 15) with three homers and four RBIs in four games against Texas and Boston. He went deep twice in a 4-1 win on Sunday to put an exclamation point on the series.

Robert and Ohtani were the only batters to break through on a night of outstanding starting pitching from the Angels’ Reid Detmers and Dylan Cease for the White Sox.

Detmers had eight strikeouts while allowing one run, two hits and one walk in six innings.

Cease struck out 10 in six-plus innings, giving up one run, five hits and one walk. He left after allowing singles to Brandon Drury and Mike Moustakas, but Joe Kelly came in to strike out Taylor Ward and get Matt Thaiss to hit into a double play.

Moustakas made his Angels debut after being acquired in a trade from Colorado on Saturday, going 1 for 3 and playing first base.

EXCUSED ABSENCE

The Angels put newly acquired IF Eduardo Escobar on the restricted list Monday so he can take a test to become an American citizen on Tuesday. General manager Perry Minasian said Escobar will be back in the lineup by Wednesday, with a chance of playing Tuesday night.

“It was really, really important to him, and I don’t blame him,” Minasian said.

The Venezuelan-born Escobar was added in a trade from the Mets on Friday to help bolster an injury-depleted infield for the Angels, who recently lost Gio Urshela to a likely season-ending broken pelvis and have 3B Anthony Rendon and rookie SS Zach Neto on the injured list.