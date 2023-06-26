- BASEBALL
Lars Nootbaar, Seiya Suzuki: Cubs Top the Cardinals to Split Their Weekend Series in London
10:44 JST, June 26, 2023
LONDON (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 7-5 on Sunday to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium.
The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman (9-5) left with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead.
The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 in the first game, but had their winning streak halted at four games. They haven’t been at .500 since May 12, though they’ve still won 11 of their past 14 games.
Jordan Hicks, who sat out Saturday because of illness, got the final three outs to record his fourth save — all in the past eight days. He struck out two and gave up a sacrifice fly to Nico Hoerner with one out.
Jake Woodford (2-2) came in for spot starter Matthew Liberatore in the third and pitched 2 1/3 innings.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Honda to Showcase Decarbonization Technology in F1 Return
-
Kato Strikes Back with Mixed Doubles Title at French Open
-
Sumo Yokozuna Terunofuji Holds Wedding Reception in Tokyo 2 Years After Ceremony
-
Kiribayama Takes Kirishima Name after Ozeki Promotion
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers, Trout Comes Up Big in Angels’ 7-4 Win over Cubs
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge