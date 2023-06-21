- BASEBALL
Shohei Ohtani Matches Ichiro With 5th Player of the Week Honor
12:32 JST, June 21, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named the American League Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
Ohtani’s previous selection was in July 2021, and his latest honor tied him with Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners for the most by a Japanese-born player.
The two-way superstar hit .435 with six home runs and 12 RBIs during the week of June 6-12.
