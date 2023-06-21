Shohei Ohtani Matches Ichiro With 5th Player of the Week Honor

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

Top: Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers a pitch in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

Bottom: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his two-run home run in the eighth inning in a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named the American League Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Ohtani’s previous selection was in July 2021, and his latest honor tied him with Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners for the most by a Japanese-born player.

The two-way superstar hit .435 with six home runs and 12 RBIs during the week of June 6-12.