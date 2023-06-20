- BASEBALL
Cardinals Reinstate of Lars Nootbaar from IL
10:06 JST, June 20, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated center fielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list on Monday.
He has been out since sustaining a lower back contusion when he crashed into the outfield fence on May 29.
Nootbaar, 25, is batting .266 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games.
