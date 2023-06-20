Cardinals Reinstate of Lars Nootbaar from IL

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated center fielder Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

He has been out since sustaining a lower back contusion when he crashed into the outfield fence on May 29.

Nootbaar, 25, is batting .266 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 42 games.