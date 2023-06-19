- BASEBALL
Ohtani Homers Again, Reaches 400 RBIs in Majors
11:05 JST, June 19, 2023
Shohei Otani hit his major league-leading 24th home run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday, a two-run shot that also gave him his 400th career RBI in the majors.
Ohtani’s homer off Zack Greinke in the fifth inning was his eighth in 10 games, and extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games. Ohtani also homered on Saturday, which was his 150th as a major leaguer.
