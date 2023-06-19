Ohtani Homers Again, Reaches 400 RBIs in Majors

AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Shohei Otani hit his major league-leading 24th home run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday, a two-run shot that also gave him his 400th career RBI in the majors.

Ohtani’s homer off Zack Greinke in the fifth inning was his eighth in 10 games, and extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games. Ohtani also homered on Saturday, which was his 150th as a major leaguer.