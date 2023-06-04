- BASEBALL
Darvish Dominant, Tatis Homers Twice in Padres’ 6-0 Win over Cubs
14:28 JST, June 4, 2023
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven dominant innings, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.
Darvish (4-4) had a masterful bounce-back game after a bad outing May 28 when he gave up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss at the New York Yankees.
Against the Cubs, Darvish was in complete command and kept the hitters off-balance all night, giving up just two singles — Chicago’s only hits of the game — and one walk.
Tatis hit a solo homer in the third and a three-run blast in the eighth for his 11th of the season and 10th multi-homer game in his career. Both home runs were to left-center field.
Nick Martinez struck out two in the eighth and Brent Honeywell had one strikeout in the ninth to complete the shutout.
Cubs starter Drew Smyly (5-3) took the loss, lasting 5-2/3 innings, giving up three runs and seven hits.
