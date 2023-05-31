Shohei Ohtani: White Sox Beat Angels 7-3

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy González homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The White Sox looked as if they were headed toward their fourth straight loss after Los Angeles raced to a 3-1 lead against Lucas Giolito (4-4). But the White Sox turned it around in a big way, scoring five runs in the fourth against Tyler Anderson (2-1).

Vaughn smacked a three-run double to put Chicago on top. González drove him in with a double, stole third and scored when Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to wind up in left field, stretching it to 6-3.

González made it a four-run game with a solo homer in the sixth against Chase Silseth.

Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the White Sox came out on top despite a shaky start by Giolito. The right-hander lasted five innings, giving up three runs and four hits.

Taylor Ward hit his second career leadoff homer — both coming against Giolito in Chicago. The other was on April 29, 2022.

Shohei Ohtani started a two-run fourth with a 435-foot drive to center for his 13th home run, and Gio Urshela added a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game.

Anderson allowed six runs and six hits over four innings for Los Angeles.