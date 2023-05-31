- BASEBALL
Shohei Ohtani: White Sox Beat Angels 7-3
12:16 JST, May 31, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy González homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.
The White Sox looked as if they were headed toward their fourth straight loss after Los Angeles raced to a 3-1 lead against Lucas Giolito (4-4). But the White Sox turned it around in a big way, scoring five runs in the fourth against Tyler Anderson (2-1).
Vaughn smacked a three-run double to put Chicago on top. González drove him in with a double, stole third and scored when Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to wind up in left field, stretching it to 6-3.
González made it a four-run game with a solo homer in the sixth against Chase Silseth.
Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the White Sox came out on top despite a shaky start by Giolito. The right-hander lasted five innings, giving up three runs and four hits.
Taylor Ward hit his second career leadoff homer — both coming against Giolito in Chicago. The other was on April 29, 2022.
Shohei Ohtani started a two-run fourth with a 435-foot drive to center for his 13th home run, and Gio Urshela added a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game.
Anderson allowed six runs and six hits over four innings for Los Angeles.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
-
Hideki Matsui Returns to Tokyo Dome, Wearing Old Uniform No. 55
-
Starting Over: Moriyasu Building Next-Generation Samurai Blue
-
Abe Siblings Strike Gold Together at World Judo Championships
-
Ohtani, Trout Homer to Help Angels to 6-5 Victory over Orioles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose