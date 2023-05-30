Hideki Kuriyama, WBC Japan Team Manager, to Step Down

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Samurai Japan Manager Hideki Kuriyama

Hideki Kuriyama, manager of the Japan national baseball team, will step down from his post when his contract ends at the end of May, it was learned Tuesday.

Kuriyama, 62, led the Japan team, known as Samurai Japan, to win the World Baseball Classic title in March. He assumed his post in December 2021 following a stint as manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters baseball team.

After winning the WBC title, the third for Samurai Japan and the first since 2009, Kuriyama said, “Personally, I believe this was my last uniform,” hinting at his intention to step down.

The second Asia Professional Baseball Championship is scheduled to be held in November, and Kuriyama’s successor is expected to be decided by the end of August.