- BASEBALL
Hideki Kuriyama, WBC Japan Team Manager, to Step Down
13:44 JST, May 30, 2023
Hideki Kuriyama, manager of the Japan national baseball team, will step down from his post when his contract ends at the end of May, it was learned Tuesday.
Kuriyama, 62, led the Japan team, known as Samurai Japan, to win the World Baseball Classic title in March. He assumed his post in December 2021 following a stint as manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters baseball team.
After winning the WBC title, the third for Samurai Japan and the first since 2009, Kuriyama said, “Personally, I believe this was my last uniform,” hinting at his intention to step down.
The second Asia Professional Baseball Championship is scheduled to be held in November, and Kuriyama’s successor is expected to be decided by the end of August.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
-
Hideki Matsui Returns to Tokyo Dome, Wearing Old Uniform No. 55
-
Ice Dancing Pair Daisuke Takahashi, Kana Muramoto Had Different Reasons for Retiring
-
Starting Over: Moriyasu Building Next-Generation Samurai Blue
-
Abe Siblings Strike Gold Together at World Judo Championships
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo