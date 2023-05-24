Suzuki, Morel Homer to Power Cubs Past Mets

Getty Images / AFP-Jiji

The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits a home run in the second inning against the Mets in Chicago on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel took another big swing, and the ball just kept going. All the way to the bleachers at Wrigley Field.

That’s life these days for the affable Morel.

“Every day is a new opportunity for me,” he said.

Morel extended his homer streak to five games, helping the Chicago Cubs cool off the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night.

Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki also connected for the Cubs in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes each had a run-scoring single, and Drew Smyly pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning.

Morel hit a solo shot against Stephen Nogosek in the seventh, becoming the first player with a five-game homer streak for Chicago since Sammy Sosa in June 1998. Morel, another Dominican Republic native, was born a year later, in June 1999.

“He’s a threat. As soon as he steps in the box, he’s in scoring position,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He hits the ball as hard as anybody.”

It was the ninth homer in 12 games for Morel, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 8. He became the first big leaguer to hit at least nine homers in his first 12 games in a season since Luis Gonzalez for Arizona in 2001.

Morel also has at least one hit and one run in his 12 games, matching the franchise record to begin a season established by Hank Sauer in 1954. And Morel is shooting for more.

“I can be better every day,” he said.

Suzuki opened the Cubs’ four-run second with a leadoff drive to center for his fifth homer in his last eight games. Gomes added a two-out RBI single on a high chopper to third, and Mervis made it 4-0 with a two-run shot for his first homer at Wrigley since he was brought up from Iowa on May 5.