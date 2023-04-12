WBC Trophy on Display at Tokyo Dome City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at the World Baseball Classic trophy and other WBC memorabilia in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Baseball fans waited in a long line to see the World Baseball Classic trophy at Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, the latest stop on a tour that will take the award to the home stadiums of all 12 Nippon Professional Baseball teams.

Only people with tickets to this week’s games between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers can view the display, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and ends Thursday.

Fans can also see WBC kit worn by Giants players, including infielder Kazuma Okamoto and pitcher Shosei Togo, as well as a winner’s medal.

“It gave me goosebumps when I saw the trophy up close,” an excited fan said. “It brought back the amazement I felt when [Japan] became the world No. 1.”