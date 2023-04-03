Adam Duvall, Masataka Yoshida Fuel Red Sox Past Orioles

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida, right, celebrates with Enrique Hernandez (5) after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, April 2, 2023, in Boston.

Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida combined for five hits, four RBIs and five runs as the host Boston Red Sox recorded a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Duvall went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, while Yoshida had a pair of hits, two RBIs and three runs.

Enrique Hernandez (2-for-4) hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. Rafael Devers also had two of Boston’s 14 hits.

Tanner Houck (1-0) worked five innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts in his first start for Boston.

Two of Houck’s five hits allowed were home runs by Baltimore’s Adam Frazier (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Cedric Mullins (2-for-5, run, three RBIs).

Baltimore starter Cole Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out four across four innings.

The Red Sox played with a quick lead, loading the bases in the first inning before Yoshida brought Rob Refsnyder home on a groundout.

Hernandez doubled the Boston lead an inning later, ripping a leadoff solo homer over the Green Monster.

In the third, Duvall lined a two-out double to left and scored after Alex Verdugo followed with a single into center in the next at-bat.

Houck allowed just two hits and faced the minimum twice over the first four innings, but two swings tied the game for Baltimore in the fifth.

After Austin Hays grounded a one-out single into center, Frazier’s two-run homer into the right-field bullpen made it 3-2.

Mullins knotted the score with his second homer of the series, a two-out, solo shot to right.

The Red Sox wasted little time jumping back on top as Yoshida’s bloop single marked the third straight hit, driving in a run in the last of the fifth.

Reliever Bryan Baker worked with two runners, Justin Turner and Yoshida, in scoring position after a wild pitch. Both scored on Duvall’s single lined to left.

In the seventh, Mullins ripped a two-run single through the middle to cut the Baltimore deficit to 6-5.

After Yoshida and Duvall logged consecutive hits to begin the bottom half, Triston Casas and Hernandez each drove in a key insurance run with knocks to right.

Verdugo lined an eighth-inning single to right to give the Sox a 9-5 lead.