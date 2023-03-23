  • BASEBALL

1,200 Fans Laud Samurai Japan at Narita Airport

The Yomiuri shimbun
Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama, left, and catcher Yuhei Nakamura are welcomed at Narita Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:41 JST, March 23, 2023

NARITA, Chiba — A chartered flight carrying members of Japan’s national baseball team, Samurai Japan, arrived at Narita Airport shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The team was returning after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday (Wednesday Japanese time).

When the about 80 member-strong entourage — including manager Hideki Kuriyama —appeared in an arrival lobby shortly after 4 p.m. about 1,200 welcoming fans shouted such phrases as “Thank you, Samurai Japan!” and “Congratulations!”

