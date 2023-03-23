- BASEBALL
1,200 Fans Laud Samurai Japan at Narita Airport
17:41 JST, March 23, 2023
NARITA, Chiba — A chartered flight carrying members of Japan’s national baseball team, Samurai Japan, arrived at Narita Airport shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The team was returning after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday (Wednesday Japanese time).
When the about 80 member-strong entourage — including manager Hideki Kuriyama —appeared in an arrival lobby shortly after 4 p.m. about 1,200 welcoming fans shouted such phrases as “Thank you, Samurai Japan!” and “Congratulations!”
