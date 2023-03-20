U.S. Beats Cuba in WBC to Return to Final

Shuhei Yokoyama / The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. shortstop Trea Turner connects on a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning against Cuba in the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Sunday night.

U.S. shortstop Trea Turner connects on a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the defending champion rout Cuba 14-2 in the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic in Miami on Sunday night. For Turner, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, the home run was his second of the game and fourth of the tournament, including a dramatic game-winning grand slam the previous night. Two-time champion Japan faces Mexico in the other semifinal in Miami on Monday night (Tuesday morning, Japan time), with hard-throwing hurler Roki Sasaki slated to start the game.