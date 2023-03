Kazuharu Hirayama/Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

Shohei Otani walks through the airport in Miami sporting the Czech team’s cap on Friday.

Samurai Japan will face Mexico in the WBC semifinals in Miami on Monday. Mexico defeated Puerto Rico 5-4 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Samurai Japan arrived in Miami early Friday morning. After a 13-hour flight right after the quarterfinal game against Italy at Tokyo Dome on Thursday, Shohei Ohtani, Lars Nootbaar and other players looked relaxed after disembarking.