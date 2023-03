AP

South Korea’s Kim Ha-seong hits a solo home run on a pitch from Czech Republic starting pitcher Lukas Ercoli during the second inning of the Pool B game between the Czech Republic and South Korea at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

Samurai Japan advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic after the Czech Republic lost to South Korean 7-3 in Pool B day-game action on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

Japan later takes on Australia, the winner taking the top spot in Pool B.