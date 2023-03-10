- BASEBALL
Japan Beats S. Korea 13-4 in WBC 2nd Game
23:13 JST, March 10, 2023
Japan won its second straight game to start the World Baseball Classic, beating South Korea 13-4 in Pool B at Tokyo Dome on Friday night.
Japan’s starter San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish allowed 3 hits and 3 runs over 3 innings, but Japan quickly turned the tables with three RBI hits. Kensuke Kondo homered in fifth inning as Japan handed South Korea its second straight loss.
Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who started and earned the win in the opening game against China on Thursday, again batted third and went 2-for-3 with 1 RBIs.
Japanese-American Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals went 2-for-4 with 1 RBIs.
Japan, aiming for its first title since 2009, will next face the Czech Republic on Saturday night. The European team rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to defeat China 8-5 in the afternoon game on Friday.
