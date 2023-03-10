Japan Beats S. Korea 13-4 in WBC 2nd Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kensuke Kondo homers during the fifth inning of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

Japan won its second straight game to start the World Baseball Classic, beating South Korea 13-4 in Pool B at Tokyo Dome on Friday night.

Japan’s starter San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish allowed 3 hits and 3 runs over 3 innings, but Japan quickly turned the tables with three RBI hits. Kensuke Kondo homered in fifth inning as Japan handed South Korea its second straight loss.

AP

Japan’s starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who started and earned the win in the opening game against China on Thursday, again batted third and went 2-for-3 with 1 RBIs.

AP

Shohei Ohtani of Japan, center, talks with South Korea’s Kim Ha-seong, left, and South Korea’s Park Hae-min during the seventh inning of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

Japanese-American Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals went 2-for-4 with 1 RBIs.

AP

Lars Nootbaar of Japan catches a fly ball by South Korea’s Kim Ha-seong during the fifth inning of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

Japan, aiming for its first title since 2009, will next face the Czech Republic on Saturday night. The European team rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to defeat China 8-5 in the afternoon game on Friday.