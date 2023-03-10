Cuba Beats Panama in WBC Pool A

AP Photo / I-Hwa Cheng

Cuba’s pitcher Ronald Bolaños pitches to the Panama batter at the World Baseball Classic in Taichung, Taiwan, on Friday.

Cuba finally got on the winning track at the World Baseball Classic, beating Panama 13-4 in Pool A on Friday afternoon in Taichung, Taiwan.

The Cubans, who trailed 4-2 through five innings, exploded for four runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh. They finished with 21 hits.

Cuba had opened the tournament with consecutive losses to the Netherlands and Italy. Panama dropped to 1-2.