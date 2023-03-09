Fans Get Early Start on Hot WBC Memorabilia

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Hundreds of fans wait in a long, winding line for the souvenir shop at Tokyo Dome on Thursday morning ahead of the Japanese national team’s opening game in the Tokyo pool of the World Baseball Classic later that evening. Replica uniforms, towels and other items featuring star players on the team, known as Samurai Japan, have been flying off the shelves in anticipation for the tournament. Japan was to face China at 7 p.m., but fans were already lining up for souvenirs hours before the noon game between South Korea and Australia. Tickets are already sold out for all four of Japan’s pool games, from Thursday to Sunday, and the quarterfinal that would include Japan on March 16 should it advance.