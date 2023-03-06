Ohtani Homers Twice in WBC Warmup Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani hits the second of two three-run home runs in Japan’s warmup game against the Hanshin Tigers on Monday at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Major league star Shohei Ohtani hit three-run homers in consecutive at-bats for Japan in a warmup game for the upcoming World Baseball Classic against the Hanshin Tigers on Monday at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Ohtani, the two-way star of the Los Angeles Angels, was playing in his first game since returning to Japan on Wednesday. He joined up with the national team, known as Samurai Japan, on Friday.

Japan will play its opening game of the WBC on Thursday against China at Tokyo Dome.