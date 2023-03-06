Shohei Ohtani Homers in WBC Warmup Game

The Yomiuri Shimbun

National team member Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in a warmup game for the upcoming World Baseball Classic against the Hanshin Tigers on Monday at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Ohtani, the two-way star of the Los Angeles Angels, returned to Japan on Wednesday and joined up with the national team known as Samurai Japan on Friday.

Japan will play its opening game of the WBC on Thursday against China at Tokyo Dome.