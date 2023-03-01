Japan’s Suzuki Out of World Baseball Classic with Injury

AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki sits in the dougout during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds’ in Cincinnati, on May 23, 2022.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic because of an injury.

Suzuki’s absence was confirmed Tuesday by Nippon Professional Baseball.

The WBC runs March 8-21.

The Cubs told Japanese baseball officials that Suzuki had a left oblique injury. The injury is often described as a side strain. Suzuki is training with the Cubs in Arizona.

Suzuki was on Japan’s roster for the 2017 WBC and played on its gold-medal team in the one-year delayed Tokyo Olympics. News agency Kyodo reported Hanshin Tigers outfielder Koji Chikamoto is a possible replacement.