Angels 2-way superstar Ohtani to appear in WBC

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters at Haneda Airport on Ocb. 18, 2022.

Nippon Professional Baseball announced Friday that Shohei Otani of the Los Angeles Angels, Munetaka Murakami of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, and Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres have been named among 12 players initially selected to represent Samurai Japan at the March World Baseball Classic.

Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama announced the preliminary selections at a press conference and disclose the rest of the roster at a later date.