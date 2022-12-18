2022 news photo exhibition kicks off in Tokyo with help from an ace

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki autographs a panel at a news photo exhibition in Tokyo on Wednesday.

An exhibition of memorable news photos from 2022 is underway at the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi department store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki cut the ribbon on Wednesday at the show’s opening ceremony. This is the 63rd such exhibition organized by the Tokyo Press Photographers Association, which comprises 35 newspaper companies, news agencies and other organizations.

About 300 photos depicting a variety of subjects are on display, including the winner of the association’s Grand Prix prize, and three category-winning photos by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Sasaki, who pitched a perfect game in the Pacific League this year, autographed a photo panel of himself at the ceremony. “I’ll do my best to have a good picture taken next year as well,” he said.

The exhibition will run through Dec. 24. Admission is free.