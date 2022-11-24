Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami to receive prefectural honor

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Munetaka Murakami holds a book in which he’s signed his name at the Japan National Press Club in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Nov 14.

KUMAMOTO — Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said Thursday that he would bestow the prefecture’s honor award on Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami who hit 56 home runs to set a single-season home run record for a Japanese player in the Japan professional leagues.

Murakami, 22, who hails from Kumamoto City, will become the youngest person to win the award.

“His historic performance moved many people in the prefecture and made them very proud,” said Kabashima speaking about Murakami at a news conference.