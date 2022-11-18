- BASEBALL
Aaron Judge wins AL MVP award
11:13 JST, November 18, 2022
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has won the American League’s MVP award, preventing Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Otani from winning it two years running.
