  • BASEBALL

Aaron Judge wins AL MVP award

AP file photo
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, in the game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:13 JST, November 18, 2022

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has won the American League’s MVP award, preventing Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Otani from winning it two years running.

