Orix skipper Nakajima named winner of Shoriki Award

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Orix Buffaloes manager Satoshi Nakajima holds up the Pacific League trophy on Oct. 12

Orix Buffaloes manager Satoshi Nakajima, who led the Pacific League club to its first Japan Series title since 1996, was named as winner of the prestigious Matsutaro Shoriki Award on Tuesday.

The award, established by The Yomiuri Shimbun, is presented annually to the person deemed by a select committee to have made the most significant contribution over the season to the growth of Japan pro baseball.

The 53-year-old Nakajima, in his second season in charge, masterfully used his mound staff in leading the Buffaloes to a second consecutive Pacific League pennant, then a victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the Japan Series.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami is honored after hitting his 56th home run on Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami received a special award after hitting 56 home runs this season, surpassing by one the single-season record for a Japan-born player set by Yomiuri Giants legend Sadaharu Oh in 1964.

Murakami, 22, also became the youngest batting Triple Crown winner in Japan pro baseball history.

Nakajima will receive a gold medal and ¥5 million at the NPB Awards ceremony on Nov. 25, while Murakami will get a gold medal and ¥3 million.