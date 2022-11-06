Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phils

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates with teammates after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game six winning the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

As Alvarez’s 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez celebrates his three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game sixth of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.