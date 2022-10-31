The Orix Buffaloes beat the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 5-4, winning their first Japan Series title in 26 years.

11:09 JST, October 31, 2022

The Orix Buffaloes beat the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 5-4 on Sunday at Jingu-Stadium in Tokyo, winning their first Japan Series title in 26 years.

