Orix in position to capture title
15:50 JST, October 30, 2022
The Orix Buffaloes won their third consecutive Japan Series game over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Saturday night with a 3-0 victory at Jingu Stadium.
The Game 6 victory put the Buffaloes into position to capture their first championship in 26 years, taking a 3-2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The Buffaloes shut out the Swallows by relying on their bullpen as five pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Yutaro Sugimoto broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with his RBI single and the Buffaloes padded their lead in the ninth thanks to a Yakult error followed by pinch-hitter Masahiro Nishino’s sacrifice fly.
Orix starting pitcher Sachiya Yamasaki, who worked five scoreless innings, picked up his first Series victory.
Yakult’s lineup was unable to generate any offense in support of Yasuhiro Ogawa, who also pitched well but took the loss as the Swallows only mustered up one hit.
