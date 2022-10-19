Ohtani returns to Japan after a season of achievements

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shohei Ohtani speaks to reporters at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday evening.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels returned to Japan on Tuesday. He met reporters at Haneda Airport and looked back on his fifth year in the United States, during which he surpassed the required number of plate appearances and innings pitched to qualify as a league leader for the season in both hitting and pitching.

“It was a great season for me personally, like last year,” he said.

As for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, an international team event in March next year, he said he had not made up his mind yet as to whether to take part.

“I have a wish to play in such a game with national pride on my shoulders. Of course, I’m positively thinking about it,” he said.