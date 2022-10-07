Ohtani: The real work is to come

USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks back to the locker room during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani further secured his place in baseball history on Wednesday in a game against the Oakland Athletics, when he reached 166 innings to qualify among the leading pitchers of the American League this season. He had already qualified among the season’s leading hitters, and so became the first player in the World Series era, which started in 1903, to do both.

After the game, Ohtani spoke to Japanese and U.S. reporters about the season. The following are excerpts from that exchange.

Q: You have achieved various historic accomplishments, but what made the biggest impression on you?

Ohtani: I can’t answer right away. I’ve forgotten most of what happened.

Q: Having finished the season with 166 innings, you passed the 162 needed to qualify for the league leader as a pitcher. Did you aim for that?

Ohtani: Well, I usually don’t mind or worry about numerical targets. But you never know until you start something whether it is what you should go for.

Q: Your pitching improved. Are you satisfied with it?

Ohtani: First of all, it was good that I was able to pitch with stability in every game. I think that is the best thing. I hope to do that again next year and grow even more.

Q: As for hitting, you hit fewer home runs. You also struck out less, but you had an increase in hits.

Ohtani: Before the season, I thought of, like, playing with a batting average of about .300. The thing was then how many homers I would be able to hit. My hits often lost speed before the fence, so I think I can launch both more hits and more homers if I can improve that.

Q: The ball didn’t seem to carry for you. Was there impact because of the ball itself?

Ohtani: The ball kind of had a big impact on hits to the opposite field. I felt strongly that balls I hit with good spin didn’t carry well. On the other hand, I didn’t feel much difference when I pulled the ball. If I had strength in my swings to add distance the opposite way, I think I would’ve been able to have better numbers.

Q: What would you do if manager Hideki Kuriyama asked you to play with the Samurai Japan team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship both as a hitter and pitcher?

Ohtani: I would be honored. The most important thing is whether I will be in perfect condition to play. I would take a break to reset myself, and then think about the possibility.

Q: You are paid the highest salary of all the players who are entitled to annual salary arbitration.

Ohtani: They say the more you get paid, the better you need to play. So I want to do my best next year.

Q: You’re now qualified among the leaders as a hitter and a pitcher. Will this be the basis for your future performance?

Ohtani: Well, of course now I know that I can satisfy both numbers if I can play in stable conditions. Having said that, frankly speaking, it is not the kind of thing I should go for by trying too much. I don’t think it’s something I should aim for by ignoring my pace or physical condition.

Q: Do you think the Angels have a chance to make the playoffs?

Ohtani: Yes. There are players who have emerged this year. If everyone plays well, I think we have a good chance to do so.

Q: What does the team need to do to win?

Ohtani: I think they expect us to achieve results like last year’s or this year’s, and we’ll build our team based on that. So if we can’t play well, things will change or come out differently. I think that what I can do for myself is to repeat the results of last year and this year, or achieve better results.

Q: What do you expect from yourself next season?

Ohtani: I want to win first and foremost, so I will do my best to play with the mindset that, well, this is where the real work comes.