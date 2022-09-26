Yakult grabs back-to-back Central League championships

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Yakult Swallows manager Shingo Takatsu is given a victory toss after the team clinched the Central League championship at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

Tokyo Yakult clinched Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League title as the Swallows defeated the second-place Yokohama DeNA Baystars in a 1-0 walk-off victory at Jingu Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday night.

It is the Swallows’ ninth league championship and their second back-to-back title, having also won in 1992 and 1993.

Yakult cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami is the driving force for the team’s title. The slugger has so far collected 55 home runs to match the mark made by the legendary Sadaharu Oh of the Yomiuri Giants in 1964. While the team had struggled with the absence of some key players due to cononavirus infections, Yakult has kept its first place status since May.

“Leading the team, I felt the them get better game after game, year after year,” said skipper Shingo Takatsu, who has served as team manager since the 2020 season.

The Baystars secured second place on Sunday night, and three teams — the Yomiuri Giants, the Hanshin Tigers and the Hiroshima Carp — will vie for a third place finish and a right to advance to the Climax Series.

With the score tied at zero in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday night, Yakult outfielder rookie Kazuya Maruyama connected a double off DeNA’s Edwin Escobar to center-field to bring pinch-runner Yasutaka Shiomi home from second.

Yakult starter Yasuhiro Ogawa went strong for six innings, and three relievers kept the Baystars scoreless.